Former President Donald Trump spoke to Virginia voters in a telephone rally on Monday, urging them to support Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin for governor, just hours before the polls open on Tuesday in the race for governor.

“Tomorrow you can send a message, a great, great strong message to Joe Biden,” Biden said, adding their vote would also send a message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her allies as well as the media.

Trump also criticized the “fake news media” for trying to keep his “great big giant base” at home and not to support Youngkin.

The former president spoke about Youngkin in glowing terms, calling him a great leader who would lead the commonwealth into prosperity after decades of Democrat governors.

“We have a great relationship and he’s a fantastic guy,” Trump said, praising his “tremendous success” as a businessman.

“He’ll make Virginia really the envy of the world, you watch, he’ll be able to do it, won’t even be hard for a guy like that,” Trump continued.

The former president spoke about the importance of energy independence, low taxes, and fighting the radical Democrat machine that had been in control of the commonwealth for so long.

“The future of this great commonwealth is on the ballot tomorrow,” Trump said. “And again, our country is hurting, but we will take it back.”

The former president described Youngkin’s opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA), as a “very shady” candidate who had pledged his loyalty to the radical left.

“He’s gotten worse in the sense that he has made a corrupt bargain with the radical left, the extremists who now control the Democrat party,” Trump said, calling him “completely totally owned and controlled” by the far-left, and would do their bidding on critical issues in the commonwealth.