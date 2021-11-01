Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is leading his Democrat challenger, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, one day before the election, a Trafalgar Group survey released Monday revealed.

Monday’s survey shows Youngkin leading McAuliffe by 2.3 percent— 49.4 percent to 47.1 percent. A very small percentage, 1.6 percent, remain undecided, according to the survey. Another 1.9. percent are opting for a third party or write-in vote.

The poll, taken October 29-31, 2021, among 1,081 likely voters, and has a margin of error of +/- 2.98 percent:

This survey reflects further movement in the Republican’s direction, as Trafalgar Group’s last survey, taken October 11-13, showed Youngkin with a 0.9 percent edge over his Democrat competitor. Notably, that was the first Trafalgar Group survey showing the Republican candidate taking the lead in the Old Dominion State. The previous polls, one taken in July and the other in August, showed McAuliffe up by two points and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Monday’s RealClearPolitics average of polls, which includes Trafalgar Group’s latest survey, shows Youngkin expanding his lead over McAuliffe by 1.7 percent after edging the Democrat out in a series of polls over the past week.

While both candidates were expected to hold events in Virginia Beach on Monday, McAuliffe abruptly cancelled his, prompting further speculation on the level of panic behind the scenes within his campaign as the race enters the very final stretch.

Speaking to Breitbart News Saturday on October 30, Youngkin confidently stated that “we’re going to win this” election, citing “a ton of momentum” and “enormous enthusiasm” he has witnessed in the final days.

“Polls don’t win elections. Votes do,” he said when asked about his recent surge in the polls. Overall, the Republican said McAuliffe’s campaign is panicking as it realizes that Youngkin is successfully uniting voters over kitchen table issues such as education, lower taxes, safer communities, and better jobs. Ultimately, Youngkin said Virginians across the political spectrum are united on having a government that “doesn’t tell us what to do all the time.”

That does not bode well for McAuliffe, whom he described as a “big government control politician who only knows how to dictate and tell people what to do.”

“These are the issues that Virginians are so focused on, and these political tricks that are just divisive and beyond pale have no place in Virginia or any politics and Terry McAuliffe is showing his true true colors, and people are rejecting it,” Youngkin said, referencing the tiki torch stunt pulled Friday by Never Trumpers and Democrat operatives.

“Virginians are absolutely rejecting this partisan, divisive politics that’s been the trademark of Terry McAuliffe’s 43 year political career. I mean, he’s the Godfather of [the] modern day progressive Democratic Party, and he’s seeing it all fail,” the Republican added. “He’s seeing it crash down on him because Virginians are rejecting it.”

LISTEN:

Virginia polls open November 2 at 6:00 a.m.