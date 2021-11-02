Manufacturers Selling ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Gun Parts for AR-15

Various manufacturers are selling “Let’s Go, Brandon” gun parts for AR-15 rifles.

“Let’s Go, Brandon” is synonymous with “F*ck Joe Biden” and emerged as a go-to phrase after NBC Sports reported that NASCAR fans chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” were actually voicing support for Talladega Speedway winner Brandon Brown.

The chant, “Let’s Go, Brandon” is by no means limited to sporting events. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has ended a speech with “Let’s Go, Brandon” and various U.S. Members, including Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC), have either chanted “Let’s Go Brandon” or wore facemasks bearing the phrase.

Breitbart News reported that a retired U.S. Marine attended an award ceremony and received a valor commendation while wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt.

Now, gun makers are producing AR-15 parts revolving around the “Let’s Go, Brandon” chant.

Here's the page for it.https://t.co/n4B9wkzJWN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 1, 2021

NBC News reports that Culpeper Precision and My Southern Tactical are both making “Let’s Go Brandon” ammunition magazines, and Palmetto State Armory has made a “LETSGO15 Stripped Lower Receiver.”

