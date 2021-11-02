Republicans pulled off a major victory in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, where candidate Paul Callaghan won the mayoral race in a city that has voted Democrat since 2005.

“Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Paul Callaghan on of his resounding victory tonight, with 66% of the vote,” the New Hampshire Republican Party emphatically announced on Tuesday night.

Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Paul Callaghan on of his resounding victory tonight, with 66% of the vote ‼️🇺🇸#NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/nPUKOuK9Vf — New Hampshire Republican Party (@NHGOP) November 2, 2021

Unofficial total from Rochester has Republican Callaghan winning big over Palana Hunt-Hawkins, 2,674-1,339 #NHPolitics #WMUR — John DiStaso (@jdistaso) November 2, 2021

According to Foster’s Daily Democrat, Callaghan pulled 2,845 votes, handily defeating Palana Hunt-Hawkins, who pulled in just 1,399 votes.

Callaghan is a lieutenant with the Strafford County sheriff’s office and formerly served in the Rochester Police Department. His top three priorities were budget, housing, and economic development.

Budget: Harness technology; expanding delivery of virtual, online services to better serve residents; Continue to make local investments and work with state and federal elected officials to obtain funding for much-needed improvements while staying within the tax cap. Housing: Housing supply, Increase quality, affordable housing while maintaining public safety Economic development: Sit down in a public/private partnerships and examine common interests to improve opportunity for growth; encourage high quality developments; setting agendas. Downtown development

Callaghan was previously endorsed by the Rochester Voice, hailing him as the “best candidate the city has for mayor.”