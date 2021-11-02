Terry McAuliffe: ‘Would Be Great’ to Have Trump Back on Twitter

Virginia gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) continued to evoke former President Donald Trump’s name on the eve of election day, saying it “would be great” to see him back on Twitter.

McAuliffe told a CNN reporter that “from a political perspective” having Trump back on Twitter “would be great.” He added, “But, for the sake of the county, it is time to move on.” He noted that “fatigue and exhaustion from Trump” have been an issue for Democrats in the Virginia governor’s race.

Terry McAuliffe told CNN after his event in Richmond that “fatigue and exhaustion from Trump” has clearly been an issue for Dems in this race, even if he still believes “people are motivated.” He added he does wish – "from a political perspective" – that Trump still had Twitter. pic.twitter.com/JCjrRPDRCF — Dan Merica (@merica) November 1, 2021

Evoking Trump comes after the gubernatorial candidate tried to shift his communication strategy the weekend before the election, claiming the election and his campaign is “not about Trump” on Saturday, after bringing up the former president’s name nearly every chance he had.

McAuliffe even claimed on Sunday that the election was no longer about Trump. “But you know… this is not about Trump,” he said.

However, during his rally Monday night, a New York Times reporter counted him using “Trump’s name 13 times in a 15-minute speech.” The reporter noted that McAuliffe even predicted if Youngkin were to win Tuesday night, Trump would announce his presidential bid Wednesday.

In his final campaign rally, Terry McAuliffe said Donald Trump's name 13 times in a 15-minute speech and predicted that if Glenn Youngkin wins Trump will announce he's running for president on Wednesday. https://t.co/xKid3RDUIP — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) November 2, 2021

“Today Trump said that he and Glenn ‘get along very well together and believe in many of the same policies,'” the Democrat tweeted early Monday. “We have rejected the racism, the hate, the division, and the lies of Donald Trump twice. And tomorrow, we will do it again.”

Today Trump said that he and Glenn "get along very well together and believe in many of the same policies." We have rejected the racism, the hate, the division, and the lies of Donald Trump twice. And tomorrow, we will do it again. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 1, 2021

Fox News reported that McAuliffe’s Twitter account also retweeted the tweets saying, “Stop Trumpkin!” In addition, McAuliffe also referred to his opponent as “Glenn Trumpkin” at an event on Monday and proclaimed he was running against “Donald Trump in khakis.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.