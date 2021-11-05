Angel Families: Biden Plan Is $450K for Illegal Aliens, $0 for American Victims

Angel Families, whose loved ones were killed by illegal aliens, say that while President Joe Biden weighs providing reparations-style payouts to border crossers, the American victims of open borders receive no compensation for the federal government’s failure to enforce federal immigration law.

Last month, reports circulated that Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) were working to settle with a number of border crossers represented by the ACLU, who claim they have suffered trauma as a result of former President Donald Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy that was briefly imposed in 2019.

As part of the settlement, attorneys with the DOJ, DHS, and HHS are considering a plan that would give each border crosser about $450,000 and family units about $1 million. The total cost of the payouts would reach $1 billion.

Angel Families with Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC) — including Don Rosenberg whose son Drew Rosenberg was killed by an illegal alien in 2010 and Maureen Maloney whose son Matthew Denice was killed in 2011 by an illegal alien — detail in an open letter how Biden plans to reward border crossers while American victims of open borders are ignored.

“Just when you thought Biden had reached the pinnacle of absurdity in welcoming illegal aliens into the country and refusing to deport those who once here violated our laws comes a plan to create millionaires out of over 5,000 illegal alien families,” Rosenberg and Maloney write:

On its face, none of these illegal aliens deserve anything more than a removal back to their country of origin. [Emphasis added] Paying these families anything compared to the amount paid to our fallen soldiers and victims of 9/11 shows how completely devoid of reality this administration is. But we already knew that. [Emphasis added] One group conspicuous in its absence is the victims of illegal alien crime. But, unlike these “mothers,” the victims of illegal alien crime weren’t breaking any laws. [Emphasis added]

Rosenberg and Maloney also hit back at the various pro-mass immigration groups representing the border crossers in the case, asking if they have ever considered the pain brought to Angel Families as a result of illegal immigration:

Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, representing five mothers and their children, said, “No amount of money can compensate for the amount of pain and suffering these parents and children endured under this unconscionable and unprecedented policy.” [Emphasis added] Lee Gelernt, a lead negotiator on behalf of the families and deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s immigrant rights project, said, “There is no question that the Biden administration is doing the right thing by providing meaningful monetary compensation, given that the U.S. government deliberately brutalized these families, including babies and toddlers. But ultimately, the Biden administration will be judged on whether it provides a pathway for these families to remain in the United States, to allow them to once and for all try to put this trauma behind them.” [Emphasis added] Well, Trina and Lee, what about the families who have lost a loved one FOREVER because of illegal immigration. What pain and suffering have they endured? Unfortunately, the U.S. Government, often with your organization’s help, has deliberately ignored illegal immigration resulting in tens of millions of crimes being committed against American families, including hundreds of thousands of rapes where often the victims are children and over 100,000 deaths since the last amnesty. [Emphasis added] In two weeks, it will be eleven years since an illegal alien killed my son. Our vice-president’s son was killed over ten years ago. Our other two Board members lost their brothers twelve and ten years ago. If these payments compensate for the “psychological trauma” these families “suffered” for being separated – often of their own doing – for a few months, what does the government owe the families who have been victimized by illegal aliens, often forever? [Emphasis added]

Not only are Angel Families left to deal with the loss of their loved ones, without any financial help from the federal government, but they often struggle to sue the sanctuary jurisdictions that sometimes aid the illegal alien suspects in a case.

Former President Trump endorsed a plan, initially authored by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), called the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act that would give Angel Families the right to sue a sanctuary jurisdiction if it had helped shield an illegal alien suspect.

“The United States of America should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans — not criminal aliens,” Trump said at his last State of the Union address in 2020.

Tillis has since reintroduced the legislation, alongside Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), with Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Steve Daines (R-MT), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Mike Braun (R-IN).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.