Nolte: Biden Job Approval Crashes and Burns to 35% in Texas

His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s job approval rating plunged to just 35 percent in Texas, according to the latest Texas Tribune/University of Texas poll.

Biden’s disapproval rate has soared to 55 percent.

Keep in mind that it was less than a year ago, in the 2020 election, when Biden came within 5.5 points of Trump in Texas—46.6 percent to 52.1 percent.

Hey, remember when Democrats were going to turn Texas blue?

It’s on issues vital to Texans (and most Americans) where Slow Joe is getting killed.

Currently, only 32 percent approve of the job Biden’s doing on the economy, compared to 55 percent who disapprove.

On immigration, Biden is upside-down at a whopping 41 points, 22 percent approval to 63 percent disapproval. And we all know why. As a result of Biden’s open border policy, the border state of Texas has been flooded with countless numbers of unvaccinated illegal aliens.

On the coronavirus, which was once Biden’s strongest issue, he’s upside-down 12 points, 39 approve to 51 percent disapprove.

“It’s emblematic of the notion that the Biden administration is tone-deaf and doesn’t really get the problem and is kind of floundering around,” the pollster said of Biden’s handling of the border.

Back in February, just nine months ago, Biden’s job approval rating in Texas was in the mid-forties and slightly ahead of his disapproval rating.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has improved his standing in this poll, with a 43 percent job approval rating and 48 percent disapproval rating. In the previous poll, 50 percent disapproved of the job Abbott was doing, while only 42 percent approved.

On immigration, Abbott is right-side-up by three points, with 46 percent approving of the job he’s doing, compared to 43 percent disapproving.

On his handling of the coronavirus, Abbott is in much better shape than Biden, with 44 percent approving and 46 percent disapproving.

Biden’s collapsing approval number in Texas matches those of the country. In a very short time, Biden went from being a relatively popular and well-liked president to one of the most unpopular in history.

The reasons are apparent. Biden ran on bringing moderation, calm, and normalcy to Washington, DC. He was supposed to be the rational adult after four years of Trump.

Well, as many of us warned well in advance, that was all a lie. Biden is a left-wing extremist who opened our southern border, spent our economy into record inflation, exploded energy prices by killing domestic energy production, embraced transsexual voodoo, pushed racial division and separation, and fled Afghanistan in a way that left hundreds of Americans hostage to the Taliban.

If this left-wing lunacy doesn’t sell in America, it sure won’t sell in Texas.

