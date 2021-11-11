The Tunnels to Towers Foundation will read the names of the 7,070 military personnel who died in America’s military response to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern with a Presentation of Colors, a performance of the National Anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance. The invocation and welcome address are scheduled to occur at 8:10 a.m. The name reading will begin around 8:20 a.m.

Breitbart News’s Pentagon correspondent Kristina Wong is among those who will be reading names.

The ceremony will take place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, where the foundation’s chairman and CEO, Frank Siller, will be joined by the widows of five fallen military personnel.

The event is scheduled to finish at 5:00 p.m.