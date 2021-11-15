Fifty-nine percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden is expanding the “size and role” of the federal government too much, a Washington Post-ABC News poll revealed Sunday.

“How concerned are you, if at all, that Biden will do too much to increase the size and role of government in U.S. society?” respondents were asked.

Thirty-nine percent said they were “very” concerned about Biden expanding the role of government, while 20 percent said “somewhat” concerned, marking an overall rating of 59 percent.

Meanwhile, 38 percent said they were not concerned about Biden expanding big government, with 16 percent saying “not so” much and 22 percent saying “not at all.”

Psaki says portions of the infrastructure will be enacted "rather quickly” and some "will take a little bit of time.” “This is not designed to be a stimulus bill, this is designed to be something that’s spent out over time" — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) November 15, 2021

Concerns with Biden’s expansion of the federal government have increased since April. At that time, only 53 percent were worried Biden was growing the federal government too much, six points less.

The same poll also asked respondents if they approved or disapproved of Biden’s job performance. Fifty-three percent said they disapprove, while only 41 percent said they approve.

The polling comes as Biden is trying to pass the largest welfare package since the 1960s, which would greatly expand the federal government.

Significant: CBO says it expects to release "a complete cost estimate" of Build Back Better this week—by 11/19. This could unlock the votes to pass the bill in the House, where a small group of centrist Dems has held it up over additional info from CBO.https://t.co/akMFRcR8Yc — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 15, 2021

The items included in Biden’s package include adding dental and vision to Medicare, funding for home health care for seniors and people with disabilities, allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, expanding Medicare coverage to cover hearing services, two free years of community college, enacting amnesty, free housing, and free child care.

