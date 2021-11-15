Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) believes that if 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse gets acquitted on the grounds of self-defense, white supremacists will be emboldened to shoot at Black Lives Matter protesters.

Repeating the lie that Michael Brown was “murdered” at the hands of a white police officer, Cori Bush falsely claimed on Monday that white supremacists in Ferguson, Missouri, would literally hide up in the hills and callously shoot at protesters.

“When we marched in Ferguson, white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us,” she said. “They never faced consequences. If Kyle Rittenhouse gets acquitted, it tells them that even 7 years later they still can get away with it.”

When we marched in Ferguson, white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us. They never faced consequences. If Kyle Rittenhouse gets acquitted, it tells them that even 7 years later they still can get away with it. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 15, 2021

Black Lives Matter activist Ohun Ashe backed up the congresswoman’s claim.

“This is FACTS! I vividly remember hiding under porches in Canfield as shots were fired at us. No one came to help us. We would come from under porches using cars as shields in between gun shots to make it out,” tweeted Ashe.

This is FACTS! I vividly remember hiding under porches in Canfield as shots were fired at us. No one came to help us. We would come from under porches using cars as shields in between gun shots to make it out. https://t.co/dqmrcZznXB — Ohun Ashe 🌻🌼🌞 (@Ohun_Ashe) November 15, 2021

When further pressed for comment, a spokesperson for the Bush campaign said that white supremacists opened fire on the congresswoman while providing no specifics.

“While on the frontlines of the Ferguson Uprising, Congresswoman Bush and other activists were shot at by white supremacist vigilantes. The question we need to ask is why white supremacists feel empowered to open-carry rifles, incite violence, and put Black lives at risk across our country,” the spokesperson said.