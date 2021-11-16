Homeowner with Shotgun Shoots Alleged Burglar Twice

A Camp County, Texas, homeowner with a shotgun shot an alleged burglar twice Tuesday morning shortly after 4:30 a.m.
KETK reports “Deputy Anibal Perez was dispatched to a residence in the eastern portion of Camp County on Saturday around 4:40 a.m.”
The homeowner said he heard a truck with loud exhaust come down the dead end road and stop near his house. He then heard noises and found an alleged burglar in his tool shed.
The Camp County Sheriff’s Office notes, “The homeowner grabbed his shotgun and went out and confronted the subject who was breaking into the building with tools belonging to the homeowner.”
Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou said, “He shot the intruder; however, the man got up and they then struggled for the gun. The suspect was shot again before he managed to take the gun and flee.”
When the Camp County deputy Perez arrived on scene she found tools scattered about and spots of blood. The Camp County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately know the identity of the suspect.
Then they were alerted that 39-year-old Tony Gross checked himself into UT Tyler for gunshot wounds, and they ascertained he was their alleged burglar.
