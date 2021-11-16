Homeowner with Shotgun Shoots Alleged Burglar Twice

A Camp County, Texas, homeowner with a shotgun shot an alleged burglar twice Tuesday morning shortly after 4:30 a.m.

KETK reports “Deputy Anibal Perez was dispatched to a residence in the eastern portion of Camp County on Saturday around 4:40 a.m.”

The homeowner said he heard a truck with loud exhaust come down the dead end road and stop near his house. He then heard noises and found an alleged burglar in his tool shed.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office notes, “The homeowner grabbed his shotgun and went out and confronted the subject who was breaking into the building with tools belonging to the homeowner.”