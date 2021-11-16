Likely voters favor Republicans over Democrats by 13 points on a generic congressional ballot, up ten points in one week, a Rasmussen poll revealed Tuesday.

If the 2022 midterm elections were held today, 51 percent of likely voters would support the Republican candidate while 38 percent would vote for the Democrat candidate.

Tuesday’s numbers are a massive increase for Republicans’ hopes of winning a historic amount of seats in the 2022 midterms. On Wednesday of last week, registered voters told Rasmussen that 41 percent of them would vote Republican and 40 percent Democrat.

An additional ten percentage points are breaking for Republicans over Democrats in just one week’s time.

The numbers are striking because President Biden and Democrat leaders enacted on Monday the so-called $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill, which they say will help the economy rebound from 30-year high inflation. Democrats claim the bill will reduce the supply chain crisis that is one driver of inflation.

With the infrastructure bill completed, Democrats are redirecting their focus to another spending package that is expected to cost the American taxpayer more than $4 trillion, according to some estimates.

The reconciliation package will not just cost trillions of dollars, it will also be the largest welfare package since the 1960s. The package includes items such as subsidized prescription drugs, enhanced Medicare coverage, two free years of community college, amnesty, free housing, and free child care.

Biden and the Democrats continue to push their agenda while it remains unpopular in battleground states. Just 31 percent of independents support the package, an 18-point margin from those who oppose the package at 49 percent.

Democrats seem determined to pass Biden’s agenda without flinching at the cost they may pay in the midterms. Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) told reporters last week that even if Democrats loss the midterms due to enacting an unpopular agenda, it would still be “worth it.”

“Of course it’s worth it if we’re making people’s lives better,” Jayapal said.

The Rasmussen poll sampled 2,500 respondents between November 8-11. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

