Poll: Republicans Edge Out Democrats in Generic Ballot as Midterms Gear Up

Republicans are edging out Democrats in a general ballot matchup, according to recent polling from Scott Rasmussen.

According to the survey, if midterm elections were held today, Republicans would have slight edge over Democrats, as 41 percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Republican on the ballot in their congressional district over the Democrat (40 percent). Thirteen percent remain unsure, and another five percent said they would opt for another candidate altogether.

That represents a significant reversal from the results in April, which gave Democrats a four-point advantage:

The survey was conducted just prior to last week’s elections in Virginia. The survey is of Registered Voters rather than Likely Voters. In last week’s elections, conservative and Republican voters were more likely than others to cast a ballot. If that enthusiasm advantage continues into the midterm elections, the numbers suggest the GOP would win a sizable victory in 2022.

Some Democrats have sounded the alarm following last week’s elections, which saw Republican Glenn Youngkin defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

Following the series of GOP victories, far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Democrats should be worried about the midterms if “nothing changes.”

“I think that we should be worried if nothing changes and if Democrats don’t learn lessons,” she said, contending that moderate Democrats must learn that there is “going to be charged discussions about race, so they need to know how to talk about it.”

Former Obama adviser David Plouffe also issued a warning to Democrats, adding that the state of affairs is “really, really dark and bleak in terms of what this means for next year unless we turn it around in the next 12 months.”

Meanwhile, President Biden’s approval rating is tanking across the board as Americans express negative opinions of his Build Back Better agenda.

Similarly, a recent USA Today/Suffolk survey found Biden’s approval rating sinking to 37.8 percent and Republicans taking a sizable 8-point lead against Democrats — 46 percent to 38 percent — in a generic ballot matchup.