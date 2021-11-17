Poll: Plurality of Voters Say Joe Biden Is Not ‘Mentally Fit’

A plurality of registered voters think President Joe Biden is not “mentally fit,” while only 40 percent believe he “is in good health,” a Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed Wednesday.

The poll indicated only 46 percent believe Biden is mentally fit and 48 percent do not, a two-point negative margin. Compared to polling numbers in 2020, when Biden was able to hide from the establishment media during the presidential campaign, “voters believed he was mentally fit by a 21-point margin.”

The poll also asked voters if they believe Biden “is in good health,” with only 40 percent agreeing while 50 percent did not.

“That 10-percentage-point gap — outside the poll’s margin of error — represents a massive 29-point shift since October 2020, when Morning Consult last surveyed the question and found voters believed Biden was in good health by a 19-point margin,” Politico acknowledged.

The poll also asked respondents if they agreed or disagreed with the following statements:

Is a strong leader (38 percent agreed, 56 percent disagreed)

Is trustworthy (43 percent agreed, 51 percent disagreed)

Is honest (44 percent agreed, 51 percent disagreed)

Keeps his promises (39 percent agreed, 52 percent disagreed)

Is energetic (34 percent agreed, 60 percent disagreed)

Is a clear communicator (37 percent agreed, 57 percent disagreed)

Is sexist (32 percent agreed, 47 percent disagreed)

Is stable (44 percent agreed, 48 percent disagreed)

Is capable of leading the country (41 percent agreed, 53 percent disagreed)

Voters who said Biden was “too liberal” has increased to 43 percent in November compared to 32 percent in May, “thin skinned” to 42 percent in November versus 32 percent in May, and “reckless” to 42 percent in November over 32 percent in May.

The poll sampled 1998 registered voters between November 13-15. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

