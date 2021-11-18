More Americans want to see Republicans regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, spelling trouble for Democrats as the midterms approach, a Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday found.

“If the election were today, would you want to see the Republican Party or the Democratic Party win control of the United States House of Representatives?” the survey asked.

A solid plurality, 46 percent, said they would like the see the Republican Party in control, while 38 percent said the Democrat party. While opinions are sharply divided along party lines, independents also give Republicans the edge, preferring Republican control to Democrat control by double digits — 41 percent to 31 percent.

The survey asked the same question of the U.S. Senate. Again, respondents gave Republicans the edge, 46 percent to the Democrats’ 40 percent. Again, in this scenario, independents gave Republicans a 10-point edge, 44 percent to 34 percent.

Overall, the survey found 11 percent of adults identify division/polarization as the most important problem facing the country today, followed by 10 percent who said the economy, 8 percent who said inflation/the high cost of living, and 8 percent who said immigration/border security.

When asked which party would do the best job handling the problems identified, a plurality, 46 percent, said the Republican Party.

The survey, taken November 11-15, among 1,378 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, as Democrats flounder in the polls, they are busying themselves by labeling GOP lawmakers as “extremist, dangerous, and chaotic”:

Democrats, who by some estimates are eight points behind Republicans in the generic congressional ballot, are reportedly “delivering for the American people,” while Republicans are “too dangerous” to run Congress, the DCCC wrote. The committee, which is chaired by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), employed barbed rhetoric to paint their colleagues as crazy and themselves as defenders of democracy — the type of gaslighting and divisive speech many Americans reject.