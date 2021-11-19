Black Rifle Coffee was silent on all the company’s social media accounts after the bombshell verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse came back “Not Guilty” on all five accounts.

The veteran-founded coffee company had distanced itself from Rittenhouse after the teenager took a post-bail photo wearing a Black Rifle Coffee T-shirt and BlazeTV host Elijah Schaffer posted the photo along with the caption, “Kyle Rittenhouse drinks the best coffee in America.”

Schaffer, whose podcast was sponsored by Black Rifle Coffee, deleted his tweet, and a company spokeswoman said to the Salt Lake Tribune, “We did have a conversation with Schaffer, and he understands that the post was a mistake.”

The company’s CEO Evan Hafer also issued a statement disavowing any relationship with Rittenhouse that said, “We do not sponsor nor do we have a relationship with the 17-year-old facing charges in Kenosha, WI.”

While Black Rifle Coffee remained silent, conservatives torched the company on social media.

Mike Cernovich tweeted, “Big L for Black Rifle Coffee Cucks.”

Since its disavowal of Rittenhouse, the company has been under fire from the right, which comprises a large portion of its consumer base.

The company has tried to do damage control, only further antagonizing the right.

After its initial statement, Hafer released a video statement saying that the company believed in the Constitution, the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms, and that a person is innocent until provided guilty, but reiterated that the company did not sponsor Rittenhouse.

The company then dug itself into a hole further after Hafer and the company’s Executive Vice President Mat Best granted in-depth interviews to the New York Times in July, where they disparaged the right.

Best compared January 6 Capitol protesters wearing Black Rifle Coffee products to “terrorist organizations that wear American brands when they go behead Americans.”

“Do you think they want to be part of that? And I’m not drawing a parallel between the two. I’m just simply saying here are things in business, when you grow, that are completely outside your control,” he said.

He added, “You can’t let sections of your customers hijack your brand and say, ‘This is who you are.’…It’s like, no, no, we define that.”

Hafer acknowledged its disavowal of Rittenhouse may have cost the company customers but said it allowed the company to “draw a line in the sand,” according to the Times article.

‘It’s such a repugnant group of people,” Hafer told the Times. “It’s like the worst of American society, and I got to flush the toilet of some of those people that kind of hijacked portions of the brand.”

Hafer added, “The racism [expletive] really pisses me off…I hate racist, Proud Boy-ish people. Like, I’ll pay them to leave my customer base. I would gladly chop all of those people out of my [expletive] customer database and pay them to get the [expletive] out.”

