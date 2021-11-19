Ron Johnson: Justice Served in Rittenhouse Trial, Let Kenosha ‘Heal and Rebuild’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said in a statement Friday that “justice has been served” in the trial determining that Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty and urged everyone to let Kenosha, Wisconsin, “heal and rebuild.”

A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to a melée near midnight on August 25, 2020, during Black Lives Matter riots in the small Midwestern city.

Rittenhouse was visibly moved after hearing by the jury’s verdict.

Johnson, who represents Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate, cheered the announcement.

“I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild,” Johnson said.

Johnson noted in an interview how the media has divided the nation on the controversial court case.

“What this trial has just highlighted is this vast divide in this nation,” Johnson told Fox News. “President Biden in his inauguration speech said his primary goal was to unify and heal this nation. He has not accomplished that goal. I wish he would have.”

Johnson also raised concerns after MSNBC was banned from trial reentry for allegedly following the jurors’ bus.

“This is not the way our justice system ought to work. Judges shouldn’t be threatened. Juries shouldn’t be threatened. There shouldn’t be intimidation,” Johnson said.

“Could you blame them if they feel intimidated. They’re going to take the extra time and maybe factor that intimidation, those potential threats, in their decision? That’s what concerns me,” Johnson said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.