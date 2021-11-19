Tulsi Gabbard on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘The Jury Got It Right’

Tulsi Gabbard, former Hawaii congresswoman, hailed the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in a tweet Friday.

“The jury got it right — finding Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The fact that charges were brought before any serious investigation is evidence that the government was motivated by politics, which itself should be considered criminal,” she tweeted.

Gabbard, a Hawaii National Guard lieutenant colonel, has previously slammed the mainstream media and “Antifa-loving politicians” who she criticized for labeling Rittenhouse “a white supremacist terrorist.”

“It’s obvious now that he was just a foolish kid who felt he needed to protect people & the community from rioters & arsonists because the government failed to do so,” she tweeted on November 11.

President Joe Biden is among those who suggested Rittenhouse was a “white supremacist.”

Last September, Democrat presidential nominee Biden criticized then-President Donald Trump for refusing to condemn those against Black Lives Matter protesters as “white supremacists.”

He tweeted a video showing an image of Rittenhouse, along with, “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

Fox News on Monday asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki why Biden had suggested Rittenhouse was a white supremacist.

Psaki sighed and said, “What I’m not going to speak to right now is an ongoing trial nor the president’s past comments. What I can reiterate for you is the president’s view that we shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons.”

The jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts Friday afternoon.

