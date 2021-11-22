The White House bragged on Monday that Americans could afford their more expensive Thanksgiving dinner thanks to President Joe Biden’s government entitlement payments to families.

“The price is up about $1 a bird for a pretty big bird,” noted Jesse Lee, the White House senior advisor for communications for the National Economic Council on social media. “The expanded child tax credit coming in monthly is a lot more than that.”

Biden’s child “tax credit” offers Americans with children a monthly payment per child, even if they do not make enough money to pay federal income taxes.

Lee commented on a photo of turkeys filling up a cooler at a supermarket in Florida, noting that “there is plenty of turkey to go around.”

The 2021 Thanksgiving dinner will be the most expensive on record in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau, up 14 percent from last year.

A 16-pound turkey is approximately $1.50 per pound, up 24 percent from last year.

The Biden administration continues struggling with messaging as more Americans are facing higher food and gas costs this Thanksgiving.

Biden argued Monday that the economy was doing great, despite historic high costs during the holiday season.

“Because so much of the rest of our economy is doing well, because we have created so many new jobs as fast as we have, we’re in a position to attack inflation from a position of strength, not weakness,” he said during a speech at the White House.