The White House on Tuesday refused to say whether President Joe Biden would apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse, after claiming without evidence that he was a “white supremacist” in a campaign video.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged questions from reporters about a potential apology to Rittenhouse after the president’s campaign posted a video on his social media account accusing him of being a white supremacist.

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty of murder charges in a high-profile case, said that Biden was wrong to describe him as a white supremacist.

“It’s actual malice. Defaming my character for him to say something like that,” Rittenhouse said in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Psaki redirected her answer to the question to former President Donald Trump, accusing him of “actively” encouraging white supremacists and militia during his presidency.

“What we have seen are the tragic consequences of that when people think it’s ok to take the law in their own hands instead of allowing law enforcement to do its job,” she said.

Psaki pointed out that Rittenhouse took photos with groups like the Proud Boys, which Biden had condemned.

“He has obviously condemned the hatred and the division and violence we’ve seen around the country by groups like the Proud Boys and groups that that individual has posed for photos with,” she said.