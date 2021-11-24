In his first eight months in office, President Joe Biden helped grow the nation’s record-high foreign-born population by nearly two million over the last year, new analysis based on United States Census Bureau data suggests.

The analysis, conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), used Census Bureau data to determine that from October 2020 to September 2021, the nation’s foreign-born population grew to about 45.7 million — an increase of 1.8 million foreign-born residents.

Those counted in the total include illegal aliens and legal immigrants. Hispanic foreign-born residents account for one million of the 1.8 million, or nearly 6-in-10 of all new arrivals over the last year.

“Growth in the total immigrant population can only be caused by new legal and illegal immigrants arriving from abroad … for the immigrant population to grow, new arrivals must exceed return migration and deaths,” CIS researchers Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler note.

The total number of foreign-born residents now living in the U.S. is now the highest ever in American history. Though the foreign-born share of the population remains historically high, it is not yet the highest on record.

For perspective, in 1970, foreign-born residents living in the U.S. totaled 9.6 million. Since then, the foreign-born population has grown 376 percent.

The White House has been proactive in trying to grow the foreign-born population.

Biden signed an executive order in February to increase naturalization rates through a series of federal agency measures by eliminating “barriers in and otherwise improve the existing naturalization process … [and] substantially reduce current naturalization processing times…”

As a result, Biden has boosted naturalization rates.

From October 1, 2020 to September 30, about 855,000 legal immigrants became naturalized American citizens — the highest annual number of legal immigrants getting naturalized in more than a decade. Put another way, more than 2,300 legal immigrants were naturalized every day over the last Fiscal Year.

The U.S. continues to have the most generous immigration system in the world — expected to bring in 15 million new foreign-born voters by 2041. About eight million of those voters will have arrived entirely from “chain migration” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.