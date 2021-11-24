Poll: Majority Directly Blame Biden for Inflation Negatively Affecting Them

Most Americans say inflation is negatively affecting them and blame President Biden, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released this week found.

Over-three quarters of Americans, 77 percent, said inflation is affecting their lives, and a majority across all party lines say the same. That includes 90 percent of Republicans, 79 percent of independents, and 69 percent of Democrats:

In addition to the nearly 8 in 10 Americans who now say inflation is affecting them personally (37 percent “a great deal”; 40 percent “some”), more than 6 in 10 (61 percent) say the same about “shortages of goods and services” (17 percent “a great deal”; 44 percent “some”).

What is more, 57 percent, overall, directly blame President Biden. Respondents also identified inflation as the “most important issue facing America,” even more so than the Chinese coronavirus.

Per Yahoo! News:

These results explain in part why the president’s overall approval rating has steadily declined to 43 percent in recent months while his disapproval rating has risen to 52 percent — and why, on the economy, Biden’s approval rating is even lower (40 percent). Since last October, overall prices have soared 6.2 percent amid supply-chain bottlenecks and sky-high demand for goods — the fastest yearly pace in more than three decades.

The survey, taken November 17-19, 2021, among 1,696 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percent.

“Bidenflation” has had a devastating, rippling effect across the country, as it is causing well-known companies to drastically raise their prices. Dollar Tree, for example, has raised prices by 25 percent.

“We experienced a strong finish to the quarter, as shoppers are increasingly focused on value in this inflationary environment,” President and CEO Michael Witynski said in a statement:

Our Dollar Tree pricing tests have demonstrated broad consumer acceptance of the new price point and excitement about the additional offerings and extreme value we will be able to provide. Accordingly, we have begun rolling out the $1.25 price point at all Dollar Tree stores nationwide.

Similarly, General Mills announced this month that it will raise prices on a variety of goods by about 20 percent, come mid-January.

Biden’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average is currently underwater, with 53.1 percent disapproving and 41.6 percent approving.