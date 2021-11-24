Poll: Two-Thirds of Americans Hope to Avoid Politics at Thanksgiving

Most Americans are not in the mood discuss politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table this year, a Quinnipiac Poll released this week found.

“If you are visiting with family or friends this Thanksgiving, are you looking forward to discussing politics, or are you hoping to avoid discussing politics?” the survey asked.

Two-thirds said they are “hoping to avoid” political discussions this year, while only one-fifth, 21 percent, said they are “looking forward” to such discussions.

The hope of avoiding political discussions is held by all across the board, as 66 percent of Democrats, 69 percent of independents, and 68 percent of Republicans agreed that they are “hoping to avoid” political discussions this year.

The survey also asked respondents, “How likely do you think it is that there will be a heated political debate among either your family or friends at this Thanksgiving; very likely, somewhat likely, not so likely, or not likely at all?”

Most, 74 percent, believe that it is either “not so likely” or “not likely at all.” Once again, Democrats, independents, and Republicans hold similar sentiments.

The survey, taken November 11-15, 2021, among 1,378 U.S. adults has a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percent.

The questions follow a contentious year, as last year’s holiday discussions largely centered around the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and debates on whether the election was stolen from the former president. All the while, officials were still warning Americans to avoid gatherings, citing concerns over the Chinese coronavirus.

Yet this year, America have met similar challenges, as well as new ones. Virus hysteria lingers, with some blue states reintroducing restrictions. All the while, the economy is struggling with inflation as the prices of basic goods, including gasoline, skyrocket. All the while, millions of Americans face potentially dire circumstances due to the Biden administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate, requiring employers with 100 or more employees to either require vaccinations or implement weekly testing requirements— the latter of which essentially amounts to a work tax. However, OSHA has temporarily suspended the rule after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay its Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS).

The survey coincides with an Ipsos/Axios survey released this week, which found that 67 percent of Americans plan to see friends and family outside of their immediate household for the holiday.