LISTEN: Gunfire Echoes Through Streets of Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Residents of Chicago captured video with gunfire heard echoing though the streets this Thanksgiving weekend, when over 40 people were shot in the city governed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D).

Breitbart News noted that nearly 40 people were shot by Sunday morning of the Thanksgiving weekend alone.

The shooting victims included two fatalities. But before midmorning Sunday, a third person, a seventeen-year-old, was shot to death, bringing the total fatalities to three by the time the holiday weekend was over. The total number of shooting victims rose to 43.

The Mail posted a video showing a man running through a Chicago street while the sounds of gunfire erupted near him:



The Chicag0 Sun-Times explained that Sunday’s fatal shooting left a 17-year-old dead “near Green Bay Road and Asbury Street” around 7:15 p.m.

Two other males and two females, all between 14 and 18 years old, were wounded in the shooting as well.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, and a licensing requirement to legally possess a gun. The licensing requirement mandates that all would-be gun owners first acquire a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, which involves a background check done by Illinois State Police.

The Giffords Law Center notes, “Illinois law generally requires people to obtain a license called a Firearm Owner’s Identification (“FOID”) Card, issued by the Illinois Department of State Police, in order to lawfully acquire or possess firearms or ammunition.”

Cook County, the county in which Chicago is located, also has an “assault weapons” ban.

