Chicago Thanksgiving Weekend: Nearly 40 Shot into Sunday Morning

Nearly 40 people were shot by Sunday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

At least two of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports 25-year-old Artilia Cunningham was shot and killed while sitting in her home “in the 7600 block of South May Street” Friday morning. She was in the front room of her home when someone shot through a window, killing her at approximately 1:45 a.m.

A second shooting fatality was discovered around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when a male with a bullet wound to the head was “found under a viaduct…in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue.”

Breitbart News notes 31 people were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago last weekend, five of them fatally.

HeyJackass.com observes 3,474 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in 2021, and another 737 have been shot and killed.

