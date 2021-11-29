A video surfaced over the weekend of San Francisco Mayor London Breed dancing maskless indoors at a night club, flouting her own strict indoor mask mandates for public places.

The video first appeared on an Instagram account, which was then highlighted by another Instagram account focused on reporting anti-Asian crimes in San Francisco.

A Twitter account linked to the second Instagram account tweeted, “Mayor London Breed feeling the spirit once again at a nightclub reportedly a few nights ago as our city continues towards its downward spiral with daily violence on the Asian community and numerous smash and grabs.”

Mayor London Breed feeling the spirit once again at a nightclub reportedly a few nights ago as our city continues towards its downward spiral with daily violence on the Asian community and numerous smash and grabs. pic.twitter.com/FvFxRwG1ri — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) November 27, 2021

Breitbart News sent an email to Breed’s office for a comment on the video but did not receive a response by deadline.

San Francisco has some of the most stringent mask policies in the country.

According to an official city website, “You must still wear a mask in public places, like stores, restaurants, and large indoor events, even if you are fully vaccinated.”

Masks are also required for everyone at schools grades K through 12, and at any childcare facility, youth sports, or other youth settings, according to its website.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is experiencing continuing “smash-and-grab” flash mob burglaries, and crimes against the Asian community.

Another attack on an Asian girl in the HMart parking lot! Hey Mayor @LondonBreed , u going to send extra patrols and cops here? Asian lives matter to us! pic.twitter.com/y60HkBPVOS — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) November 24, 2021

This is not the first time Breed has been caught not following her own mask mandates.

In September, she was seen in a video dancing maskless indoors during an indoor show by the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!. She defended herself by saying she was “feeling the spirit” of the show.

Several conservative commentators slammed Breed’s hypocrisy.

None of the people telling you to worry about coronavirus are actually worried about coronavirus. https://t.co/vpTmOkk7Fm — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 28, 2021

Mayor of San Francisco out clubbing last night as her city falls apart pic.twitter.com/SCuxgMbTsM — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2021

If ya wrote the storyline, no one would believe it… but Democrats have no shame forcing you to stay home so they can go out. https://t.co/wlRkHguS6A — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) November 28, 2021

San Francisco mayor London Breed dances maskless at a local club while the city goes to the hyenas. The city has a mask mandate for indoor areas, but clearly the rule doesn’t apply to city officials. pic.twitter.com/TP6pWs5h2B — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 28, 2021

