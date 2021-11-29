Video Surfaces of San Francisco Mayor London Breed Dancing Maskless in Club

San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference outside of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with essential workers to mark the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdown on March 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco has some of the lowest number of coronavirus cases and …
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Kristina Wong

A video surfaced over the weekend of San Francisco Mayor London Breed dancing maskless indoors at a night club, flouting her own strict indoor mask mandates for public places.

The video first appeared on an Instagram account, which was then highlighted by another Instagram account focused on reporting anti-Asian crimes in San Francisco.

A Twitter account linked to the second Instagram account tweeted, “Mayor London Breed feeling the spirit once again at a nightclub reportedly a few nights ago as our city continues towards its downward spiral with daily violence on the Asian community and numerous smash and grabs.”

Breitbart News sent an email to Breed’s office for a comment on the video but did not receive a response by deadline.

San Francisco has some of the most stringent mask policies in the country.

According to an official city website, “You must still wear a mask in public places, like stores, restaurants, and large indoor events, even if you are fully vaccinated.”

Masks are also required for everyone at schools grades K through 12, and at any childcare facility, youth sports, or other youth settings, according to its website.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is experiencing continuing “smash-and-grab” flash mob burglaries, and crimes against the Asian community.

This is not the first time Breed has been caught not following her own mask mandates.

In September, she was seen in a video dancing maskless indoors during an indoor show by the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!. She defended herself by saying she was “feeling the spirit” of the show.

Several conservative commentators slammed Breed’s hypocrisy.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.