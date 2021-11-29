The White House on Monday canceled a speech scheduled for President Joe Biden — 15 minutes before it was planned to begin.

“The President will no longer deliver remarks following his meeting with CEOs,” the White House informed reporters at 3:28 p.m.

The White House said the president would speak about supply chain disruptions on Wednesday as an official told reporters that Biden “wanted to ensure ample time spent with the business leaders who traveled to the White House today.”

Biden was expected to speak after meeting with retail and grocery company CEOs to discuss supply disruptions ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

Earlier in the afternoon, Biden spoke briefly at the top of the meeting, allowing the media to observe his remarks.

“I spent more time walking through the aisles of Wal-Mart than I want to admit,” Biden said to the Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon, who appeared via video at the meeting. “Because there’s one right across the street from where I live in Delaware.”

The meeting took place at the EOP Library, across the street from the White House in the Executive Office Building.

After his opening remarks, Biden turned the meeting over to White House economic advisor Brian Deese.

“Isn’t this a pretty place?” Biden commented after looking up at the ceiling.

The White House