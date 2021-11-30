Shortly after hearing the news that CNN suspended Chris Cuomo “indefinitely” for allegedly aiding his brother’s efforts to discredit his #MeToo accusers, former President Trump declared, “Fredo is gone!”

“Great news for television viewers, they have just suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely!” the former president triumphantly said. “The big question is, was it because of his horrendous ratings, which in all fairness have permeated CNN and MSDNC, or was it because his brother is no longer Governor? Probably both. In any event, Fredo is gone!”

In a statement on Tuesday, a CNN spokesperson said that recently released text messages alleging that Chris Cuomo used his media sources to discredit his brother Andrew’s accusers raised “serious concerns” about his ethical conduct.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” the spokesperson said. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.”

The spokesperson emphasized that Chris Cuomo’s alleged conduct went beyond his initial explanation of helping his brother in a difficult situation:

When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.

When Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York, Chris Cuomo initially told CNN that he only aided the disgraced politician as a fellow brother, not as an actual adviser. The text messages between the CNN host and Melissa DeRosa, the former governor’s top aide, disprove that claim.

“I have a lead on the wedding girl,” said one text from Cuomo

“Rumor going around from politico 1-2 more ppl coming out tomorrow. Can u check your sources?” asked DeRosa in another text.

“On it,” replied Chris Cuomo. “No one has heard that yet.”

In another message, Cumo asked DeRosa to “let me help with the prep.”

Chris Cuomo also provided DeRosa a written statement for his brother to use announcing that he will not resign.

“I will not resign, I cannot resign. I understand the political pressure I understand the stakes of political warfare, and that’s what this is … And I understand the conformity that can be forced by cancel culture,” he said.