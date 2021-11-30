Ted Cruz: Fauci is the ‘Most Dangerous Bureaucrat’ in U.S. History

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 27: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill on October 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. Attorney General Garland faced questions about various investigations and DOJ policies. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis-Pool/Getty …
Tasos Katopodis-Pool/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) referred to White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci as the “most dangerous bureaucrat” in U.S. history.

A transcript is as follows:

SEAN HANNITY: You laid out proof that [Fauci’s] lying. He knew about gain of function, he knew that the NIH contributed money to it, and he lied.

SEN. TED CRUZ: I think Dr. Fauci is the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of the country. I don’t think anyone has hurt science, the credibility of the CDC and doctors than Dr. Fauci. Throughout this pandemic, he’s been dishonest, political, partisan, and the American people know it. […] On the weekend, he did this long interview where he said, “I represent science, I am science. I was laughing. It was like Louis XIV, the Sun King in France, saying “I am the state.”

