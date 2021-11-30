Ted Cruz: Fauci is the ‘Most Dangerous Bureaucrat’ in U.S. History

Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) referred to White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci as the “most dangerous bureaucrat” in U.S. history.
A transcript is as follows:
SEAN HANNITY: You laid out proof that [Fauci’s] lying. He knew about gain of function, he knew that the NIH contributed money to it, and he lied.
SEN. TED CRUZ: I think Dr. Fauci is the most dangerous bureaucrat in the history of the country. I don’t think anyone has hurt science, the credibility of the CDC and doctors than Dr. Fauci. Throughout this pandemic, he’s been dishonest, political, partisan, and the American people know it. […] On the weekend, he did this long interview where he said, “I represent science, I am science. I was laughing. It was like Louis XIV, the Sun King in France, saying “I am the state.”
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.