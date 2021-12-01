Joe Biden on Supply Chains: ‘Only Santa Claus’ Can Promise Gifts on Time

President Joe Biden tried to distance himself from supply chain disruptions this Christmas, telling Americans on Wednesday he was not responsible for any problems.

“I can’t promise that every person will get every gift they want on time,” Biden said. “Only Santa Claus can keep that promise.”

Biden argued that shortages for some goods around Christmas were normal, citing the Cabbage Patch Kids doll shortage in the 1980s and also the shortage of Beanie Babies in past years.

The president downplayed reports of reduced supplies of goods for Americans shopping for the holidays.

“Here’s the deal. For the vast majority of the country, that’s not happening,” Biden said.

He insisted that he and his administration “averted potential crisis” by fixing the supply chain problems before they had a substantial effect on Americans shopping for Christmas.

Biden called his efforts to solve clogged ports in South Beach and Los Angeles as an “incredible success story.”

“We’re heading into the holiday season in very strong shape,” he said. “It’s not because of luck.”

Biden also spoke about inflation, noting that countries worldwide were suffering the higher cost of goods, not just the United States

“This is a worldwide challenge,” he said. “A natural byproduct of the world economy shut down by the pandemic as it comes back to life.”

The president said his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan would only help families further and urged Republicans to support his agenda.

“It’s always easier to complain about a problem than try to fix it,” he said.