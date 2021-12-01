Sheriff: Oxford High Shooting Suspect Charged as Adult

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard announced Wednesday that the Oxford High shooting suspect has been charged as an adult.

He said the charges include “one count of terrorism causing death…four counts of first degree murder, [and] seven counts of assault with intent to do murder.”

Bouchard noted that there have been rumors on social media that the Sheriff’s office was notified in advance about the threat of a possible attack. He said that information is false; that the only threat they were notified on related to November 11, 2021, and it turned out to “have no relationship to Oxford school.”

He said pointedly, “We received no information about the…[suspect] prior to the shooting.”

Bouchard said the school did have contact with the suspect the day before and the day of the shooting because of behavior concerns. He noted that the parents were brought in for a meeting the morning of the shooting.

Breitbart News noted that the suspect allegedly used a handgun his father bought on Black Friday 2021. Three individuals were killed and numerous others were wounded.

Sheriff Bouchard noted that a fourth person, a 17-year-old, succumbed to their gunshot wounds shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of dead to four.

