Oxford High Attacker Used Handgun Father Bought on Black Friday

The 15-year-old who allegedly attacked Michigan’s Oxford High on Tuesday used a handgun his father purchased on Black Friday 2021.

Breitbart News reported three students were killed in the Oxford High attack and numerous other people were injured.

USA Today noted that Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard announced the 15-year-old used a pistol his father bought days earlier.

He indicated the 15-year-old allegedly had two 15-round magazines and fired “at least 12 rounds” during his attack.

Bouchard pointed out the 15-year-old had used the handgun for target shooting after his father purchased it, but stressed that there had been no “credible threats” prior to Tuesday’s attack.

The Detroit Free Press explained that the 15-year-old suspect “declined to speak to law enforcement” after being arrested. His parents “have hired a lawyer and are refusing to let law enforcement question him.”

