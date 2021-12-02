WATCH: Man Paces in Front of UN with Gun Pointed at Himself

The United Nations headquarters in New York was locked down as police surrounded an armed man walking back and forth in front of the building while pointing a gun at himself.

The man is now in custody and the NYPD says there is no threat to the public.

Reuters’ Michelle Nichols tweeted earlier:

U.N. spokesman @StephDujarric: “There’s police activity in front of the building. We are currently on lock down and staying in touch with NYPD.” https://t.co/lD0xpKBbCV — Michelle Nichols (@michellenichols) December 2, 2021

Newsweek reported that the NYPD was “in a stand-off with the man,” trying to get him to put the firearm down.

WNYW noted the man is believed to be in his 60s.

Disclose TV tweeted video of the man pacing in front of the UN, apparently pointing the firearm at himself. Police could be heard asking the man to put down the firearm:

JUST IN – United Nations HQ in New York surrounded by police responding to a man armed with a shotgun.pic.twitter.com/kZ3FoFXe5l — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 2, 2021

