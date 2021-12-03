Joe Biden Blames Baby Grandson for Giving Him a Cold as He Struggles Through Jobs Speech

President Joe Biden raised alarm Friday as he struggled through a speech at the White House reacting to the jobs report.

Throughout the address, Biden’s voice was notably hoarse and he coughed several times.

When reporters asked about his health, Biden blamed his 1.5-year-old grandson for giving him a cold.

“What I have is a 1.5-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop,” he said. “He’s been kissing my… anyway, it’s just a cold.”

The president spent his Thanksgiving vacation with his family in Nantucket, including Biden’s son Hunter who has a baby son named Beau Biden, born in Spring 2020.

Biden said he had been tested for the coronavirus which came back negative.

“I’m ok, I have a test every day to see, a COVID test, I’ve been checking for all the strains,” he said.

Previously, the White House said Wednesday the president had a test on Monday which came back negative.

Biden tried to spin the disappointing jobs numbers as good news.

The economy added only 210,000 jobs in November, even though the unemployment rate sank to 4.2 percent. Economists had forecast over 500,000 jobs for the month.

“We’re looking at the sharpest 1-year decline in unemployment ever,” he said.