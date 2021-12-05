Santa Claus Photographed Getting Concealed Carry Permit in CO

The sheriff in El Paso County, Colorado, tweeted a photo of a man who looks like Santa Claus getting a concealed carry permit on Friday.

The tweet also noted the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued nearly 50,000 permits this year.

Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? 🎅 Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued? For more info please visit our website: https://t.co/AbGrPigOUZ pic.twitter.com/ELmffXcfjA — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 3, 2021

KXAN reported that some people reacted negatively to the post, with one person claiming the sheriff ought to take it down because of the Michigan school shooting.

Another person suggested the sheriff ruined Christmas by showing a man resembling Santa getting a permit to carry a gun for self-defense.

The sheriff responded to some of the negative comments: “EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff.”

