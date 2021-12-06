Donald Trump: Joe Biden Should Leave Office for Failure to Shut Down Coronavirus

Former President Donald Trump on Monday excoriated President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting he should leave office for his failures.

“Biden said that he was going to ‘beat the virus,’ but instead, the virus has beaten him—and badly,” Trump wrote in a statement sent to reporters.

Trump noted more people died from the virus in 2021 than in 2020, even though Biden had the use of vaccines and therapeutics to fight the virus.

The former president also referred to a comment Biden made during the October 2020 presidential debate questioning his leadership during the pandemic.

Biden argued at the time “anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths,” which was at around 220,000 in October 2020, “should not remain as President of the United States of America.”

“He said anybody with his results should leave office,” Trump wrote. “Well Joe, what are you waiting for!”

Biden was asked by reporters about his failure to “shut down” the virus, despite repeatedly promising during the presidential campaign to do so.

“We got to beat it back before we shut it down,” Biden replied before admitting “it’s going to take time worldwide” to shut down the virus.