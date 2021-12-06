Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Nevada Adam Laxalt leads incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the 2022 Senate race, according to the latest Trafalgar poll released on December 3.

Respondents were asked, “If these were your choices in the race for U.S. Senate, for whom would you most likely vote?” Of respondents, 44.1 percent said they would choose Nevada’s former Attorney General Laxalt in the 2022 midterm election, while 40.9 percent selected Cortez Masto. Fifteen percent of respondents were undecided.

In looking at respondents broken down by political party, 41 percent were Democrats, 37.2 percent were Republicans, and 21.8 percent were independents, belonged to another party, or had no party affiliation.

The survey sampled 1034 likely respondents between November 24-29. The poll has a margin of error of 2.99 percent and a confidence of 95 percent.

The results illustrate a significant shift from October when a Nevada Independent poll had Cortez Masto leading Laxalt 45.5 percent to 41.2 percent, Breitbart News reported.

Cortez Masto succeeded former Democrat Sen. Harry Reid, who held the seat for thirty years and retired in 2017.

In the 2016 election for the seat, Cortez Masto beat Republican candidate Joe Heck by a margin of 521,994 votes to 495,079, or 47.1 percent to 44.7 percent, according to Ballotpedia.

Laxalt enjoys endorsements from former President Donald J. Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), among other leading Republican politicians and organizations.