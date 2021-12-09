Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and President Joe Biden in potential head-to-head 2024 presidential matchups among registered voters, a Harvard/Harris poll revealed Thursday.

While Biden has become unpopular with his inflationary policies, the deadly Afghan withdrawal, southern border and supply chain crises, Donald Trump has been building momentum for a 2024 comeback against the Washington, DC, establishment.

Trump’s largest lead over the three potential Democrat contenders is Buttigieg by 11 percentage points (48 percent to 37 percent).

In a head-to-head matchup against Harris, Trump surpassed Harris by nine points (50 percent to 41 percent).

If Biden were to decide to run for reelection, a decision many Democrats are unsure will occur, Trump holds a three point advantage (48 percent to 45 percent).

Moreover, registered voters handed Trump a four percentage point lead over Biden when asked who “has been a better president?” Fifty-two percent said Trump and 48 percent said Biden.

The poll also asked respondents if Biden was too old to be president. Sixty percent said yes and 40 percent said no.

When asked about Biden’s mental fitness, 53 percent said Biden was not mentally fit to be president, while 47 percent said he was mentally fit, a six point gap.

Biden reads from the script: “End of message.” pic.twitter.com/EfCxdFuJih — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 9, 2021

In case Biden does not run for reelection, the poll asked Democrats for whom they would vote. Harris topped the charts at 31 percent with 15 percent supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and eight percent supporting Buttigieg. Seven percent marked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The poll additionally indicated the Democrat Party has gone too far left by 22 percentage points (47 percent to 25 percent).

Republicans did not receive similar marks. Instead, registered voters revealed the Republican Party had not gone for enough right by three percentage points (32 percent to 29 percent).

The poll was conducted November 30 through December 2 among 1,989 registered voters.

