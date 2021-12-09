Socialist Kshama Sawant Narrowly Losing Seattle Recall

“A little more than 39,000 votes have been counted, with about 1,200 votes left to count,” reported Crosscut.

High voter turnout in a December local election has made the vote tally more difficult than usual. Political science professor Mark Alan Smith of the University of Washington told Fox 13 that Sawant’s status as a polarizing figure had fueled the turnout beyond normal levels.

Despite the close election, Sawant expressed optimism she would prevail, noting past vote counts have come in her favor after an early loss. In September 2019, for instance, Sawant “challenger Egan Orion led by eight percentage points on election night, only to lose decisively in later returns.”

“While we cannot be sure of the final results, if past trends hold, it appears that working people may have prevailed in this fight,” she said on election night.

Henry Bridger II, campaign manager and chair of the Recall Sawant campaign, expressed the same optimism, arguing that Sawant would not be able to overcome the margin.