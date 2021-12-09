Two $100 million lawsuits have been filed against the Oxford Community School District in the wake of the November 30, Oxford High school shooting.

The suits were filed by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, the Associated Press reported.

The Franz’s 17-year-old daughter was shot in the neck during the attack and their 14-year-old daughter was next to her older sister when it happened.

The suits also name “Superintendent Timothy Throne, Oxford High School principal Steven Wolf, the dean of students, two counselors, two teachers and a staff member.”

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said his office would have sent deputies to confiscate guns from the shooter’s home, had the school “included resource officers in meetings with parents over concerns of violence,” Breitbart News reported December 3.

Bouchard said the school personnel met with the alleged 15-year-old shooter concerning behavioral issues on Monday, November 29, the day before the attack. They then brought in his parents and met again on the morning of Tuesday, November 30, hours before the attack occurred.

Superintendent Throne spoke about the school’s relationship with 15-year-old by saying, “No discipline was warranted. There are no discipline records at the high school.”

Sheriff Bouchard reacted to Thorne’s statement, saying, “In terms of school discipline, he may be right, but at the point — and certainly in the second meeting in the second day … we would have very much wanted our school resource officer in on that meeting. He would have taken protocols we have in place to have [the suspect] removed from the school until action has happened. For example, the school told him he had to be in counseling, we would have had him removed from school until that happened.”

