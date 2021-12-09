Watch: Joe Biden Greets Bob Dole’s Family Without a Mask After Eulogy

President Joe Biden broke his own coronavirus masking recommendations on Thursday after delivering a eulogy for former Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS).

The president arrived to Capitol Hill wearing a mask, where Dole’s remains were lying in state at the Capitol building.

He removed his mask to deliver a eulogy but forgot to put it on before he walked away from the podium and greeted Dole’s family.

Biden put his hand on Dole’s daughter, Robin Dole’s shoulder before shaking her hand and shaking the hand of Dole’s wife Elizabeth. The family members were wearing masks but Biden was not.

Only after he was seated next to his wife Jill Biden, did the president put his mask back on.

The U.S. Capitol Building continues to have a mask mandate, which is why all reporters and political figures are required to wear masks unless they are speaking at a press conference.

Biden routinely forgets to put his mask on after he is finished speaking, even though he frequently demands that more people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Please wear your masks when you’re indoors in public settings, around other people. It protects you; it protects those around you,” Biden said to Americans during a recent speech on the dangers of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading in the United States.

Biden was even caught shopping without a mask in a store in Nantucket during the Thanksgiving holiday, even though a sign told customers that masks were required.

The White House ignores Biden’s repeated violations of masking rules in federal buildings, as White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president “is somebody who follows the recommendations and the advice of the CDC.”