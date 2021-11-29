White House Claims Joe Biden Follows CDC Mask Guidance After Getting Caught Without One

The White House defended President Joe Biden on Monday after he was spotted shopping inside a store without a mask.

The president was caught on video and photographed shopping inside a Nantucket store where a sign on the door noted that patrons were required to wear masks.

Biden is caught not wearing a mask in a store that requires facemasks while shopping in Nantucket on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/IMeGqsuRfW — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 28, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during the daily briefing she did not know the specifics of the incident at the store but reassured the public that Biden followed the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control.

Biden was also photographed in Nantucket during his five-day vacation not wearing a mask among crowds of people outside, while speaking to reporters, and greeting American service members.

“The president is somebody who follows the recommendations and the advice of the CDC, I don’t know what the circumstances were of that particular moment,” she said.

When told that Biden was not wearing a mask in a store, Psaki feigned ignorance.

“Our recommendation and advice continues to be for people to wear masks when they are required in establishments. I don’t know what this establishment was, the president obviously follows the advice of his health and medical team,” she said.

Psaki said that Americans could see that Biden wears a mask frequently when around people and especially indoors, ignoring evidence that he did not always follow the guidance.

“Certainly he will continue to model behavior he hopes the American people will follow, not to his benefit but to save their own lives and the lives of their friends and neighbors,” she said.

Biden urged Americans to keep wearing masks to help fight the newly emerging Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Please wear your mask when you’re indoors when you’re in public settings around other people,” Biden said during remarks at the White House with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The president spoke at the podium without a mask after meeting with federal health officials at the White House to address the emerging variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa.

“I encourage everyone to wear a mask when they’re indoors in a crowded circumstance like we are right now unless you’re eating or speaking in a microphone,” Biden said to reporters in the room.