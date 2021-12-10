Michigan State Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D) says the Republican idea of allowing teachers to have guns for classroom defense is “insane.”

Slate interviewed Bayer and said, “One Republican representative has introduced a bill allowing teachers to have guns inside schools—in lockboxes, but they’d be able to arm themselves. And this is in the wake of the…[Oxford High] shooting.”

Bayer responded: “Yeah, that is literally insane.”

She continued, “And no teacher that I’ve ever talked to, or anyone else for that matter, wants a gun at school. That’s a nutty idea in every perspective.”

On December 13, 2018, Breitbart News reported the commission investigating the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting voted 13-1 to call for allowing teachers to be armed for classroom defense.

The commission was led by Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who entered the investigation as an opponent of arming teachers. But Gualtieri made clear the investigation into the Parkland shooting changed his views; that he went from opposing the arming of teachers to supporting it. He said of the Parkland shooting, “People need to keep an open mind to it as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

While Michigan State Sen. Bayer opposes allowing teachers to be armed she does support numerous gun controls, one of which is a gun storage law.

Slate shows that the storage law Bayer supports would require Michigan gun buyers to sign a paper acknowledging they will be charged with a felony if a minor gains access to their gun and “hurts themselves or others.”

And Breitbart News noted that Bayer announced legislation to ban ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds after the Oxford High shooting. The legislation “would prohibit the sale or possession of a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition beginning on Jan. 1, 2023,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

