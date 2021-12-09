Michigan Democrats have introduced gun control legislation to ban ammunition magazines larger than ten rounds in the wake of the November 30, Oxford High School shooting.

The legislation “would prohibit the sale or possession of a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition beginning on Jan. 1, 2023,” the Detroit Free Press reported.

State Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D) announced the legislation and asked her Republican colleagues to have a “change of heart” regarding Second Amendment restrictions.

On December 1, 2021, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard noted the 15-year-old Oxford High shooting suspect was being charged as an adult. Bouchard also expressed his belief that there are already enough gun laws on the books and suggested a lack of prosecution for violators of said laws is the problem.

Michigan Democrats want to limit gun magazines to 10 rounds https://t.co/vrKihSpcL1 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) December 9, 2021

Breitbart News noted that Michigan Democrats reacted to the Oxford High shooting by calling for more gun control within two days of the heinous incident. They did not name any specific controls at the time, but the Associated Press quoted Bayer saying, “We can’t do nothing.”

“We have to take action. Right this minute, today, I think I really, really want to focus on the families and … just trying to help them know that we’re here for them, that we’re supporting them in any way we can,” she added.

