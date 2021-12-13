Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) will face blowback from New Hampshire voters if they support an amnesty for illegal aliens slipped into President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better Act,” a new poll finds.

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA, reveals that a majority of 54 percent of New Hampshire voters, including a majority of swing voters, said they will be less likely to back a politician who supports Biden’s amnesty plan.

Hassan faces reelection next year, while Shaheen is up for reelection in 2026.

The amnesty plan, which will cost American taxpayers $500 billion over two decades, would give parole to nearly seven million illegal aliens and thus shield them from deportation while allowing them to gain work permits to compete against working- and middle-class Americans for jobs.

Overall, 54 percent of New Hampshire voters said they oppose Biden’s amnesty altogether — including 77 percent of black Americans, 55 percent of Hispanic Americans, and 56 percent of swing voters.

A large majority of New Hampshire voters, 61 percent, said Biden’s amnesty will encourage more illegal immigration to the United States — including 59 percent of swing voters and 48 percent of self-described “moderates.”

The poll surveyed more than 800 New Hampshire likely voters and was conducted from December 7 to December 9. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.

