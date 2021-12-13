A majority of Americans in the Senate swing states of West Virginia and New Hampshire believe President Joe Biden’s agenda will increase inflation, according to state polling.

The concerns in West Virginia and New Hampshire that Biden’s reconciliation package will increase inflation is a setback for Democrat leadership, who hope to earn Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Maggie Hassan’s (D-NH) vote to pass Biden’s massive tax and spend package.

In West Virginia, 64 percent of residents believe Biden’s plan will make inflation worse, a Friday poll revealed. Manchin is still on the fence about supporting Biden’s reconciliation package but has repeatedly expressed concern the plan will fuel the 40-year-high “Bidenflation.”

In New Hampshire, where embattled Hassan is trying to maintain her seat, 55 percent of Granite staters believe it will make inflation worse, according to a New Hampshire Journal poll on Monday.

Hassan signaled she supports Biden’s reconciliation package in September. “The overall amount we are going to spend in this reconciliation bill is still being worked out, so it’s hard to know exactly where those numbers are going to land,” she explained.

“It’s really critical that we invest enough for states to have strong incentives,” she added.

The Republican National Press Secretary Will O’Grady told Breitbart News the polling indicates voters in swing districts are rejecting the largest welfare package since Lyndon Johnson’s 1960’s Great Society.

“Everywhere you go, anyone you ask, the answer is always the same: Americans are struggling to deal with skyrocketing prices,” O’Grady said. “Voters reject his Build Back Broke agenda because it is wreaking financial havoc on American families, and there’s no end in sight.”

On Friday, the Labor Department announced inflation topped a 40-year high in November, surpassing the coronavirus, crime, and immigration as national top concerns.

Prices have increased across the board in nearly all sectors. Food products, shipping, housing, gasoline, electronics, and energy prices have all increased, offsetting workers’ wages.

“Real earnings, or wage growth less inflation, turned sharply negative the last two months, after eeking out gains over the summer,” Axios reported Monday.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.