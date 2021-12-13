WATCH: Maryland ‘Antifa’ Defund Police Protest Leads to Scuffle

Violence occurred Saturday night outside the residence of a Fredrick, Maryland, alderwoman as a group described as “Antifa militants” called for defunding police.

A Daily Sneed video tweeted by independent journalist Andy Ngo shows a group he described as “Antifa militants” gathered outside the home of Fredrick Alderwoman Kelly Russell. Violence briefly occurred as militants gathered in an apparent attempt to intimidate her into voting to defund the city’s police department.

Violence broke out on Saturday night as a group of #antifa militants in black uniforms showed up at the home of alderwoman Kelly Russel in Frederick, Md. They gathered there to try and intimidate her into defunding police. pic.twitter.com/26rnCBOyJR — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2021

After the militants pushed and chased two men down the street one of them yelled, “Get out of here, you f**king Nazi. We know who your wife is.”

Another man stood outside the alderwoman’s home, screaming, “This is the human cost of your policies. While you stay in a $580,000 house worth 70 percent higher than anyone [unintelligable]. So look at yourself in the mirror.”

The Antifa militants later burned a Confederate flag on the street outside their home, according to another tweet from The Daily Sneed.

#Antifa burns a Confederate Flag in front of Alderwoman Kelly Russell’s home pic.twitter.com/YeNCes5OI6 — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) December 12, 2021

The marchers continued into the Market Street area of Frederick shouting, “Not Police!” referring to cutting funding for local police services.

