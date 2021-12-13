White House Repeats Joe Biden Running in 2024 as Hillary Clinton Raises Profile

The White House repeated on Monday that President Joe Biden plans to run for reelection in 2024 as failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continues rebuilding her political profile.

“The president has every intention of running for reelection,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing on Monday.

On Sunday, Clinton warned that former President Donald Trump would run for president again in 2024 and that there would be dire consequences for the United States if he won.

“I think that could be the end of our democracy,” she said in an interview with NBC’s Willie Geist. “Not to be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this is a make-or-break point.”

Clinton’s sudden reemergence on the public stage demonstrates her eagerness to put her name back in the political conversation, as President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are at an all-time low.

Trump’s likely run for president in 2024 fuels speculation about Biden’s chances of actually beating the former president again and if Vice President Kamala Harris would compete against him.

In her interview, Clinton reminded Americans she tried to warn them about Trump in 2016 and that her predictions came true.

“I tried to warn people. I tried to make the case that this was really dangerous — the people he was allied with, what they were saying, what he might do,” she said.

She warned that Trump and his supporters would try to beat whatever Democrat ran for president in 2024.

“Clearly, there were people who liked what they saw, despite what I see as the real dangers to our country. They turned out and voted for him,” she said.

Last week, Clinton tearfully revealed details of what her political victory speech would have been if she had beat Trump in 2016.

Democrats struggling with Biden’s low popularity numbers continue workshopping ideas for future candidates, which include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, or even rerunning Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

Biden himself said in March he would run for reelection.

“My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation,” he said.

The White House continues to reconfirm the president’s plan.

“That’s his intention,” Psaki said in November, responding to reports about Biden and his allies reassuring Democrats that he will seek another term as president.

If Biden ran again and won, he would be 82 at the beginning of his second term.