Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is hitting back at the Washington Post after a columnist claimed he is looking to profit politically “on the backs of vulnerable immigrant children.”

“We might start taking the Washington Post seriously if they convert their enormous office building, in one of DC’s most expensive neighborhoods, into a facility for unaccompanied minors,” DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

Last week, DeSantis began implementing an emergency order that bans the issuance or renewal of all state licenses to Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) facilities that provide services to Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs), Breitbart News exclusively reported.

In addition, DeSantis has proposed six legislative solutions to disincentivize illegal immigration to Florida and financially cripple non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that profit from resettling border crossers in the state.

On Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell suggested it is “baloney” for DeSantis, Republican lawmakers, and GOP voters to claim “Biden is still somehow promoting ‘open borders.'” A recent Harvard/Harris Poll found 54 percent of American adults believe Biden is creating an open border.

Rampell, in the column, also characterized Breitbart News as “the virulently nativist, pro-Trump publication” while claiming DeSantis’s emergency order “is not about human rights,” saving Florida taxpayer money, or public safety, but rather “about matching other presidential hopefuls’ performative cruelty to immigrant children.”

Meanwhile, Angel Families — who have lost loved ones as a result of illegal immigration — praised DeSantis’s order and legislative agenda to counter Biden’s mass migration policies.

“We need every governor to place citizens above illegals and help stop this invasion that affects every American citizen and legal immigrant,” Angel Mom Sabine Coulter, whose son was killed by an illegal alien in 2012, said to Breitbart News.

“Finally, a governor with courage and determination to stand with the American people,’ Angel Mom Agnes Gibboney, whose son was killed by an illegal alien in 2002, said.

