Bill De Blasio Brags: ‘When It’s Really the Moment of Truth,’ People Get Vaccinated So They Don’t Lose Their Job

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) bragged about issuing an ultimatum to New Yorkers via vaccine mandates on Wednesday, deeming them a success and asserting that “people make the decision when it’s really the moment of truth” and they are faced with losing their job.

A reporter asked de Blasio about remarks made by Randy Peers, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, who said he disagrees with people losing their jobs over vaccines, calling it a bad and mean-spirited policy to enact, especially around the holidays.

However, de Blasio stood steady, championing his coercive edicts.

“We expect this to work the way all the other mandates have worked. And in fact what we’ve seen is mandates cause people to make that decision — yes, I’m going to get vaccinated,” the far-left mayor said.

“It just happens so consistently now and again, we talked about the other day, when we started vaccination a year ago, we then got up to the middle of August this year at about 60 percent of adults who had at least one dose,” he said, bragging that his mandates “supercharged” vaccination, forcing many more to get the jab.

“We saw every single time we put a mandate in place it was the decisive factor in getting a lot of people to move,” he said, explaining that he does not expect people to lose their jobs, because they are choosing vaccines over unemployment when faced with the decision.

“So I do not expect people to be losing their jobs, because we have a body of evidence that shows that people make the decision with it’s really the moment of truth; they make the decision to get vaccinated,” he bragged.

“I think it is, in fact, a positive spirit to say let’s make sure the city doesn’t have to shut down again,” he said, calling another shutdown the worst thing for the livelihoods of families. Notably, he did not mention the livelihoods he is destroying by punishing businesses and employees who refuse to abide by his coercive edicts.

WATCH:

The mayor’s remarks come more than one week after issuing an ultimatum to parents, attempting to force them to get their young children vaccinated. Now, under the Key to NYC Pass, children ages 5-11 will have to show proof of vaccination to engage in basic activities, such as dining in an indoor restaurant with their families.

A 6 year-old child is comforted by her mother as she receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by medical assistant Alli Shapiro at the Child Health Associates office in Novi, Michigan on November 3, 2021. - An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on November 2, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later in the day. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

A 6-year-old child is comforted by her mother as she receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by medical assistant Alli Shapiro at the Child Health Associates office in Novi, Michigan, on November 3, 2021 (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images).

This week, de Blasio bragged that most city employees seeking an exemption from the shot will likely be denied, predicting that “the vast majority are going to get vaccinated.”

