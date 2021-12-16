New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) bragged about issuing an ultimatum to New Yorkers via vaccine mandates on Wednesday, deeming them a success and asserting that “people make the decision when it’s really the moment of truth” and they are faced with losing their job.

A reporter asked de Blasio about remarks made by Randy Peers, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, who said he disagrees with people losing their jobs over vaccines, calling it a bad and mean-spirited policy to enact, especially around the holidays.

However, de Blasio stood steady, championing his coercive edicts.

“We expect this to work the way all the other mandates have worked. And in fact what we’ve seen is mandates cause people to make that decision — yes, I’m going to get vaccinated,” the far-left mayor said.

“It just happens so consistently now and again, we talked about the other day, when we started vaccination a year ago, we then got up to the middle of August this year at about 60 percent of adults who had at least one dose,” he said, bragging that his mandates “supercharged” vaccination, forcing many more to get the jab.

“We saw every single time we put a mandate in place it was the decisive factor in getting a lot of people to move,” he said, explaining that he does not expect people to lose their jobs, because they are choosing vaccines over unemployment when faced with the decision.

“So I do not expect people to be losing their jobs, because we have a body of evidence that shows that people make the decision with it’s really the moment of truth; they make the decision to get vaccinated,” he bragged.

“I think it is, in fact, a positive spirit to say let’s make sure the city doesn’t have to shut down again,” he said, calling another shutdown the worst thing for the livelihoods of families. Notably, he did not mention the livelihoods he is destroying by punishing businesses and employees who refuse to abide by his coercive edicts.

WATCH:

The mayor’s remarks come more than one week after issuing an ultimatum to parents, attempting to force them to get their young children vaccinated. Now, under the Key to NYC Pass, children ages 5-11 will have to show proof of vaccination to engage in basic activities, such as dining in an indoor restaurant with their families.

This week, de Blasio bragged that most city employees seeking an exemption from the shot will likely be denied, predicting that “the vast majority are going to get vaccinated.”